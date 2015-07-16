Newsvine

chphtytesdghe

chphtytesdghe does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 15 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2015

Sex crimes are a crime involving sexual assault or with a sexual motivation.

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by chphtytesdghe View Original Article: thankyoufairy.org
Seeded on Thu Jul 16, 2015 8:36 AM
    Discuss:

    Normally known sex crimes include, rape, child molestation, sexual battery, lewd conduct, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession and distribution of obscene content, prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, pimping, pandering, indecent exposure, lewd act with a kid, and penetration of the genital or anal region by a foreign object.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor