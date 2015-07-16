Normally known sex crimes include, rape, child molestation, sexual battery, lewd conduct, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession and distribution of obscene content, prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, pimping, pandering, indecent exposure, lewd act with a kid, and penetration of the genital or anal region by a foreign object.
Sex crimes are a crime involving sexual assault or with a sexual motivation.
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Thu Jul 16, 2015 8:36 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment