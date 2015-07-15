A sex crime is an illegal sexual act, action, or conduct.

Some laws regulating sexual activity are intended to shield one or all participants, while others are intended to proscribe a religiously or morally, socially repugnant activity. For example, unprotected sex may be proscribed by a law if one man understands that she or he has a sexual ailment or to protect a minor; or it might proscribe non-consensual sex, or because of a relationship involving the participants, etc. Generally, actions which are considered either sexual abuse or behavior that societies consider to be inappropriate and against the societal standards may be proscribed by laws. Sexual abuse is unwanted sexual contact between several adults or more or two minors, and, depending on laws pertaining to age of consent, sexual contact between a minor and also an adult.