Generally known sex crimes comprise, rape, child molestation, sexual battery, lewd conduct, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession and distribution of obscene material, prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, pimping, pandering, indecent exposure, lewd act using a kid, and penetration of the genital or anal region by a foreign object.
Sex crimes are a crime involving sexual assault or having a sexual motive.
